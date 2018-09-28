MB Funds to accelerate Raksystems’ growth - the leading professional services provider in property segment aims at international markets

PRESS RELEASE 11.12.2018 at 10.30 AM. Finnish private equity investor MB Funds becomes a majority shareholder in leading professional services provider in Finnish property segment, Raksystems Insinööritoimisto Oy. The current management continues in their management roles and as significant shareholders of the company. Founder of Raksystems, Marko Malmivaara, continues as the largest management shareholder and CEO of the company.

Raksystems is the largest building condition assessment services provider and consultancy firm serving property segment in Finland. The company has doubled its net sales over the past four years to the current level of ca. 20 million euros.

Raksystems strives continuously to develop its service offering in line with customers’ needs. Stronger financial resources will enable now faster introduction of new services. Partnering with a professional private equity investor was a logical step for current owners in developing Raksystems further. MB Funds and the management share a common vision for the future development of the company

- "Raksystems is a leading professional services provider in its field in Finland. The company has been a market leader in introducing new innovative services to the real estate sector. We are impressed by the talent that the Raksystems organization holds and management’s ability to lead and grow the business. The forward-looking ‘Raksystems way" is a distinctive feature for the company. We are confident that the management is motivated and capable of taking Raksystems to the next level, states Kimmo Vanne, Partner at MB Funds."

With improved financial resources, Raksystems targets to accelerate its growth - both organically by introducing new services and through selected acquisitions.

- "Raksystems continues to operate with same proven principles that has enabled its success to date. We aim to leverage Raksystems’ way of working to broader base of professionals that enables us to serve our clients even better. MB Funds will bring their considerable contribution and knowledge to develop and internationalise our business, says Marko Malmivaara, CEO and Founder of Raksystems."

Raksystems has established a solid footprint in the domestic markets where Raksystems is perceived as an attractive employer by the top talent and as a trusted expert by its clients. Now objective is to develop Raksystems into a leading professional services firm in its field in the Nordics.

Raksystems is a leading professional services provider in Finnish property segment. The company was established in 1989 and operates nationwide through its 18 offices. Company employs today close to 190 professionals. Raksystems is the largest property condition assessment service provider in Finland - having completed more than 150,000 condition assessments. Company’s comprehensive service offering helps its customers to retain the value of their properties while ensuring healthy living and working environments. www.raksystems.fi