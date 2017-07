MB Rahastot sijoittaa Protaconin kasvuun

MB Funds invests in Debora Oy 28.6.2017 11:26 | Tiedote

MB Funds and the current owners, Ritola family have signed an agreement on 28 June 2017 regarding MB Funds’ purchase of the majority stake in Debora Oy. CEO Elisabeth Ritola will remain as a key management team member and a significant shareholder in the company. The transaction does not require antitrust clearance and the closing is expected to take place in July 2017.