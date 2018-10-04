MedEngine and THL Biobank join forces to combine world-class biobanking with comprehensive medical research services

THL Biobank, a nationwide biobank hosted by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, and MedEngine Oy, a company specialized in high-quality medical data science services, announce a collaboration initiative to combine extensive biobank resources and capabilities with in-depth knowledge of scientific research design and execution.

The purpose of the collaboration is to offer high-quality research services for pharma and healthcare industries worldwide – from study concept design to finalized research findings and implementation of data. THL Biobank hosts internationally renowned population and disease-based research cohorts, including biological samples and a remarkable amount of sample-related data, such as genomics, metabolomics, and laboratory values, as well as lifestyle data obtained from sample donors. Combined with MedEngine’s profound understanding of medical research and data science, and comprehensive insights, these data resources can be transformed into practical value for patients, healthcare professionals, businesses, and society.

"We are very excited to be partnering with THL Biobank", says Tero Ylisaukko-oja, Founder and CEO of MedEngine. "Through this partnership we are able to combine our medical data science expertise with world-class Finnish study cohorts and, as a result, offer our customers totally new opportunities for evidence generation."

"To provide enhanced value for our customers, partnerships with private organizations are at the core of THL Biobank’s strategy​. MedEngine is an optimal partner for us due to their deep understanding of both medical research and the pharmaceutical industry. This partnership will expand the use of our research materials for broader medical research needs", remarks Sirpa Soini, The Director of THL biobank.

The first collaborative project for THL Biobank and MedEngine investigates the effects of adult obesity on morbidity, quality of life, working ability, healthcare utilization, and healthcare costs. The information obtained from the study will increase the understanding of obesity in Finland and contribute to the prevention of obesity and the development of treatment practices.

For more information about THL biobank, see Episode 2 of MedEngine’s Insight Talks video series.

About MedEngine

MedEngine Oy is a medical science agency built upon extensive academic expertise and years of experience in the pharmaceutical and health tech industries. The company provides expert scientific research, fully customized medical communications, and tailored medical advisory services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical and health-tech companies. MedEngine’s Medical Data Science team consists of leading scientists with hundreds of scientific publications and years of experience in the field or real-world evidence (RWE) research.

For more information, please visit medengine.fi or follow us on Twitter @MedEngineAgency.

About THL Biobank

THL Biobank, established in 2014, is a part of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Many valuable sample collections have been transferred from THL to THL Biobank. THL Biobank hosts significant population-based, disease-specific and other research collections with high-quality samples and rich phenotype and omics data. The material stored includes, e.g., genomic data, NMR data, information on sample donors’ life-style and disease history, demographic and physical data, various laboratory measurements, and multiple sample types. Samples are collected via new research projects. Currently, data from over 200,000 sample donors is accessible for future research purposes.

For more information, please visit thl.fi/en/web/thl-biobank or follow us on Twitter @THLBiopankki.

For additional information:





Tero Ylisaukko-oja

MedEngine Oy

CEO, Founder

tero@medengine.fi

+358 40 901 2975

Sirpa Soini

THL Biobank

Director

sirpa.soini@thl.fi

+358 50 467 3137

For media: https://bit.ly/2UxNsDa