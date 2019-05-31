MEDIA INVITATION: Futurice Promises a Legendary Car Race: AI Car ‘Markku.ai’ Drives against Kids and Businesspeople! Finland’s Biggest Industry Event MPD is also a ‘AI vs. Human Car Race’

AI car ‘Markku’ tests driving skills of both children and adults, as faster and faster lap times are produced in Finland’s biggest Industry Event MPD at TähtiAreena in Tampere on 4-6 June. Top level digital engineering and innovation Company Futurice brings AI car Markku to race the MPD guests. Driving skills of the industry influencers and Markku are tested during the whole MPD by a team of kids. By the end of the MPD the winner is revealed - will it be the AI, kids, or businesspeople?

If someone is expecting Finland’s biggest industry event MPD to be just full of speeches and super correct industry influencers, they are very much mistaken. At the Tampere TähtiAreena on 4-6 June the race of driving domination between AI and humans is ongoing.

‘This year we have an exceptionally high-quality serving on the future of industry. We nevertheless wanted to bring onboard in addition to top-level speakers as concrete an example as possible on how technology, and namely artificial intelligence, change the world. ’AI vs. Human Car Race’ by Futurice is an excellent innovation and a guaranteed attraction – hopefully the queue to race won’t be too long’, says Harri Kulmala, CEO of the MPD’s main organizer DIMECC Ltd with a smile.

Futurice asks: Can you beat ‘Markku’ – or the kids?

‘We are excited that we as a MPD Partner can offer a completely different experience to the almost 1000 industry people taking part. AI is driving the remote-controlled Markku.ai car, which one can race either with lap times or get into action on the same track with another remote-controlled car. Many might have wondered how one would cope in such a race! MPD participants can now put themselves on the line and test their abilities against the AI’, Janne Roihu, Futurice Business Director rejoices.

Futurice, representing top expertise in digital service development, also brings a team of children to race the constantly learning Markku for the entire duration of the MPD. Hence businesspeople signing up as remote-controlled drivers had better be prepared that their automatically recorded lap times are competed ruthlessly not just by the AI, but also the kids’ performances.

‘This is a legendary car race, and I wouldn’t be too quick to bet on the adults to win. By the end of the MPD we will however know the truth, as the much anticipated results are published. At the same time, we kind of are finding out, who will own the future’, Roihu says with a grin.

The 32 square meter race area at the TähtiAreena can fit in a good-sized track, where ‘Markku’ and humans fight over superiority with their 30-40 cm long remote-controlled devices.

‘We are looking forward also to whether our VIP guests from all over the world dare to put themselves on the line as well. Many exciting moments are to be expected this year at the MPD’, CEO Kulmala states, willing himself as well to challenge both Markku.ai and the kids.

‘For better or worse’, Kulmala laughs.

MPD marks the way to industry’s future

In addition to the car race this MPD is particularly interesting. A record has already been reached in the number of both participants and partners. There are as many as 70 leading industry enterprises, research facilities and other expert organisations as partners. 1000 or so participants represent the top of Finnish and European industrial expertise, and guests are arriving from at least 23 different countries all over the world. The future of industry is fathomed with the main theme ecosystem economy.

Alongside top speakers MPD will culminate on Wednesday 5 June by the industry’s great idea competition MPIDEA. The world’s leading consultancy McKinsey & Company offers the MPIDEA winner a great chance for success in their Growth Accelarator Program. The competition is looking for new innovations to create jobs in Finland. DIMECC, the main organiser of the MPIDEA and the whole event, is Finland’s industry’s and research facilities’ innovation ecosystem.

The whole MPD programme can be found here: http://www.mpdays.com/

https://markku.ai/

