Media invitation: Pension Adequacy in Europe – Today and Tomorrow: International conference on 17 September 2019, Helsinki, Finland

As the population of Europe ages, the importance of adequate pensions and pensioners’ economic well-being grows. What is the status and outlook of pension adequacy? The conference, a side-event of the Finnish EU presidency, is arranged at Musiikkitalo in Helsinki and gathers together international and domestic top experts of the pension field.

Pension adequacy is one of the most important issues in a greying Europe. The challenges, such as old-age poverty, changes in working life and gender gaps in pensions, are considerable and can be beaten only if the decision-makers can lean on trustworthy and up-to-date information.

The international conference Pension Adequacy in Europe – Today and Tomorrow gathers top experts and researchers in the field from, among others, the European Commission and the OECD to discuss the future of pensions in EU Member States.

The conference Pension Adequacy in Europe is at Musiikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday 17 September 2019.

The conference is organized by the Finnish Centre for Pensions, in cooperation with the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Mikko Kautto

Managing Director, Finnish Centre for Pensions

Live streaming of the event is available.

