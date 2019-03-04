Media service EUrVOTE: New theme package - "Economy and trade"

About EUrVote:

In the run-up to the European elections EUrVote publishes information packages under http://EUrVote.eu, which can be used by the media free of charge. Packages have already been released on the EU's history, the European elections, recent developments as well as the EU's environment and climate protection policy.

As the elections draw closer the service will be expanded with opinion surveys from all EU member states. As soon as the first vote projections appear, widgets will show all the results from the individual member states and the distribution of seats in the new EU Parliament. This content may also be incorporated by media in their internet services. The project is supported by the European Parliament.