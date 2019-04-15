Media service EUrVOTE: New theme package - "Future of the EU"

Only a few weeks remain until citizens of the European Union will be called to the polls from May 23 to 26 to elect the ninth European Parliament. Much more is at stake than just the question which deputies will be meeting in Strasbourg and Brussels during the forthcoming legislative period. In view of the many issues the EU is currently facing - including for example the Euro crisis, Brexit, and rising nationalist tendencies in many member states - the election is not least a vote with direct implications on the future form and direction of the bloc.

In this context the media service EUrVOTE (http://eurvote.eu) is making available a new theme package titled "Future of the EU". Editorial teams can incorporate the contents into their coverage free of charge.

Apart from an overview of the most pressing political issues in the EU in the years ahead, EUrVOTE contains a background report on the ongoing debate about the forthcoming Multiannual Financial Framework, which is to include more resources for youth and science. It also examines various reform proposals for the bloc. The package also features images and interactive graphics concerning, for example, public opinion in the EU.

In the run-up to the European elections EUrVote publishes information packages under http://eurvote.eu, which can be used by the media free of charge. Seven theme packages, among others about EU trade and economic policy as well as about the digital transformation, are already available.

In the run-up to the election the offering will be expanded to include opinion surveys from all EU member states. As soon as the first vote projections appear, widgets will show all the results from the individual member states and the distribution of seats in the new EU Parliament. This content may also be incorporated by media in their internet services. The project is supported by the European Parliament.

