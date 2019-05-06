Media service EUrVOTE posts widgets for the European election
Which parties in the European Parliament are favoured by voters across the continent? Which candidates must reckon with losing their support? And how will the seats in the chamber be distributed among the individual member states? Ahead of the European Parliament election from May 23 to 26, the media service EUrVOTE (http://EUrVOTE.eu) is providing a series of interactive widgets for use by online editorial teams free of charge.
In the run-up to the election the tools will feature the latest opinion surveys from the EU member states, a survey of the European parties' top candidates, as well as an overview of the most important political issues in the time immediately following the election.Starting with the first voting projections, the widgets will visualize in real-time the results from all member states as well as the distribution of seats in the next EU Parliament.
As with the previous information packages published by the media service EUrVOTE, editorial teams may use these widgets free of charge for their online reporting and, using adaptable embed codes, post them on their own websites. All the widgets are responsive and therefore customisable.
An overview of all available widgets can be found here: http://dpaq.de/hgVkc
About the EUrVOTE media service:
Under http://EUrVOTE.eu, topical information packages focusing on the 2019 European elections are provided free of charge for use by the media. Apart from the interactive widgets a total of eight theme packages are available covering, among other topics, EU trade and economic policy, the digital transformation, and EU environmental policy. The packages are comprised of texts, pictures and interactive graphics. The project is sponsored by the European Parliament.
Media service EUrVOTE: New theme package - "Future of the EU"6.5.2019 11:10:00 EEST | Tiedote
Only a few weeks remain until citizens of the European Union will be called to the polls from May 23 to 26 to elect the ninth European Parliament. Much more is at stake than just the question which deputies will be meeting in Strasbourg and Brussels during the forthcoming legislative period. In view of the many issues the EU is currently facing - including for example the Euro crisis, Brexit, and rising nationalist tendencies in many member states - the election is not least a vote with direct implications on the future form and direction of the bloc.
Media service EUrVOTE: New theme package - "Economy and trade"15.4.2019 11:40:00 EEST | Tiedote
What are the priorities of the European Union in terms of foreign trade? What benefits does the Single Market have to offer the bloc's over 500 million citizens? And what is the relationship between free trade agreements, growth and jobs? The European Union is not only a political heavyweight; it is also one of the most influential economic players on the world stage. Questions revolving around the future of the EU's economic policy will be among the most important issues during the upcoming European Parliament elections, which take place from 23 to 26 May 2019.
EUrVote publishes new information package on migration and the interior4.3.2019 11:45:00 EET | Tiedote
What member states of the European Union are responsible for migrants rescued from the Mediterranean? Can the EU agree on how to distribute asylum seekers among its members? The issue of migration is bound to play a major role in the European Parliament election that takes place from 23 to 26 May. Under the title "Migration and the Interior", EUrVote (http://EUrVote.eu) is making available a new topical information package to the media, which editorial teams can incorporate into their coverage free of charge.