MEDIAKUTSU: Kaupunkiluonnon monimuotoisuusteot kiertotalouden keinoin Lappeenrannassa, ti 20.6. klo 10-13.15. Ilmoittaudu mukaan!

In 2021, municipalities’ climate emissions remained at the previous year’s level 30.5.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke), municipalities’ total greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 remained at the previous year’s level. Although the transition towards low-carbon solutions in heating methods continued, the positive emissions development was slowed down especially by the higher consumption of heating energy in buildings when compared to the previous year.