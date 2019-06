MEDIAKUTSU: MPD-tapahtuma käynnistyy Tampereella – enemmän osallistujia, kumppaneita ja huippuajankohtaista teollisuusasiaa kuin ikinä ennen

MEDIA INVITATION: Futurice Promises a Legendary Car Race: AI Car ‘Markku.ai’ Drives against Kids and Businesspeople! Finland’s Biggest Industry Event MPD is also a ‘AI vs. Human Car Race’ 31.5.2019 15:00:04 EEST | Kutsu

AI car ‘Markku’ tests driving skills of both children and adults, as faster and faster lap times are produced in Finland’s biggest Industry Event MPD at TähtiAreena in Tampere on 4-6 June. Top level digital engineering and innovation Company Futurice brings AI car Markku to race the MPD guests. Driving skills of the industry influencers and Markku are tested during the whole MPD by a team of kids. By the end of the MPD the winner is revealed - will it be the AI, kids, or businesspeople?