Mediakutsu: Roskaantumistutkimukset käynnistyvät Helsingissä

The international competition for Makasiiniranta begins – the competition seeks solutions for a central shore area in Helsinki 12.5.2021 10:27:14 EEST | Press release

Starting on 12 May 2021, the City of Helsinki will be holding a competition to find a partner for the development and implementation of Makasiiniranta at the South Harbour. The Makasiiniranta area will be developed as part of the pedestrian city centre and the seaside trail around the shores of Helsinki, and as a location for the new Architecture and Design Museum. The two-stage quality and concept competition is intended for both Finnish and international operators in the construction and property industry.