Mediakutsu: SijoittajaMessut 16.11.2022 Helsingin Messukeskuksessa

Young designers showcased at Habitare again in 2023 – the call for Protoshop and Talentshop exhibitions now open 7.11.2022 14:20:29 EET | Press release

Habitare, Finland’s largest furniture, interior decoration and design event, will be supporting rising design talents again in 2023! Talentshop and Protoshop, featured as part of Habitare, offer a platform for new and promising designers to showcase their skills. Habitare will be held from 13 to 17 September 2023.