MEDIAKUTSU ti 9.2. klo 9: Miten Suomeen muodostetaan hallitus? – Selvitys kuvaa ensi kertaa kattavasti yhden Suomen demokratian keskeisimmistä prosesseista

Business programme to be expanded: new data-based growth to be brought within the reach of all SMEs 28.1.2021 02:00:00 EET | Press release

The results of a Sitra pilot programme are showing Finnish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the way to data-based business. The productised business programme will soon be available to all SMEs in Finland. Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment aims to use the programme to boost the country’s economic growth.