Medicortexille uusia osakkaita

Medicortex Finland Plc signed a 2 million dollars research grant contract with the US Department of Defense 25.10.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Medicortex Finland Plc, a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), announces that the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) has awarded the company a research grant of about 2 million dollars for its project plan to develop a rapid test for detection of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion.