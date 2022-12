Merkittävän EU-rahoituksen saanut hanke selvittää suoliston bakteerien ja niiden rakenteiden merkitystä reumaattisissa sairauksissa

Major EU funding awarded to HUS Helsinki University Hospital led research project to study the role of systemic endotoxemia as driver of chronic inflammation in arthritis 15.12.2022 10:29:19 EET | Press release

The EU has awarded a 7 million EUR funding to a HUS Helsinki University Hospital led consortium to study the significance of gut microbiota as a driver of chronic systemic inflammation and the role of microbiota in the pathogenesis of rheumatic diseases. An additional 1.8 million EUR has been granted by the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI). The project will start in January 2023.