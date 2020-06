Messukeskus julkisti turvallisuusohjeistuksensa

Habitare postponed until November 2020 17.6.2020 11:15:00 EEST | Press release

The interior decoration and design event Habitare, planned to be held in September, will be rescheduled for November this year. The new dates are from 25 to 29 November 2020. The postponement until later in the autumn will enable us to deliver the event to a high standard, together with our customers and partners.