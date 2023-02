Metsätontun alueen suunnittelu etenee vuorovaikutuksessa asukkaiden kanssa

Planning of the Metsätonttu area progresses through interaction with residents 22.2.2023 13:41:19 EET | Press release

The planning of the Metsätonttu area in the Niittykumpu district of Espoo has progressed in close cooperation between the various parties involved in the project. Based on the customer feedback on the plan proposal, attention has been paid to aspects such as the lushness of the environment, and efforts have been made to revise the positioning and, in parts, number of the buildings. The City has organised several interaction events, and even the objectives of the plan were prepared in cooperation.