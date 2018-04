MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public event in Vaasa

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs marks its centenary year by presenting its activities in events organised in different parts of Finland. On Monday 23 April, a public talk and presentation will be held in Vaasa.

The topics of the event will be Nordic cooperation, Finland´s development policy and consular services provided by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Ambassador for 100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs Petri Salo, Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Katja Luopajärvi and Project Officer, CSOs' development cooperation, Leila Riitaoja will be present and speak at the event.

The event in Vaasa City Library, Kirjastonkatu 13, will start at 16.30.

The representatives of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will also visit Vaasa Lyseo (an upper secondary school).

Inquiries: Ambassador Petri Salo, tel. +358 295 351 018, and Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry's centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.