MFA: Additional funding of 22.5 million euros for civil society organisations’ development cooperation as part of the implementation of the Government Programme
By decision of Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted 22.5 million euros for Finnish civil society organisations’ (CSOs) development cooperation programmes in Africa for 2020–2021.
“The Government's commitment to increase funding for development cooperation by CSOs is important,” says Minister Skinnari. "This additional funding is allocated to programmes in Africa that address climate change, minority rights, gender equality and strengthening of civil societies. These themes are very topical and Finnish CSOs are well-positioned to contribute to them.”
The following 17 Finnish CSOs receive additional funding in this call for applications: Crisis Management Initiative (CMI), Fida International, Fingo, Finn Church Aid, Save the Children Finland, Plan International Finland, Fairtrade Finland, Trade Union Solidarity Centre of Finland, Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission (Felm), Finnish Red Cross, World Vision Finland, Operation a Day’s Work Finland (ODW Finland), Disability Partnership Finland, WWF Finland, Abilis Foundation, Finnish NGO Foundation for Human Rights KIOS, and Siemenpuu Foundation. These organisations receive programme support from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The additional funding will strengthen their current development cooperation programmes in Africa.
Organisations applied for additional funding especially for their programmes in the least developed countries. The countries of operation are mainly located in East Africa and include Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya and Somalia, in particular. The human rights-based approach is strongly visible in their work. Common themes in the programmes are sexual and reproductive health rights and services, the rights of persons with disabilities, and minorities or other persons or groups in situations of vulnerability. Organisations also develop decent work, livelihoods, vocational training, education and basic services. The CSO programmes supported by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are implemented in cooperation with local CSOs and other local partners.
“We need to invest in the work done by civil society organisations. Organisations are at the forefront in defending the civic space and in promoting well-functioning societies and human rights. For the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, civil society organisations are important partners,” says Minister Skinnari.
The Foreign Ministry supports Finnish CSOs’ development cooperation activities mainly through programme-based funding. The Ministry provides also other forms of discretionary government transfers to Finnish CSOs.
Inquiries:
Kirsi Airio, Special Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 574 1729
Riina-Riikka Heikka, Director, Unit for Civil Society, Department for Development Policy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 204
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Kansalaisjärjestöjen kehitysyhteistyöhön 22,5 miljoonan euron lisärahoitus osana hallitusohjelman toimeenpanoa31.1.2020 10:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö on kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnarin päätöksellä myöntänyt vuosille 2020–2021 yhteensä 22,5 miljoonaa euroa suomalaisten kansalaisjärjestöjen kehitysyhteistyöohjelmille Afrikassa.
UM: För civilsamhällesorganisationernas utvecklingssamarbete beviljas tilläggsfinansiering på 22,5 miljoner euro som en del av genomförandet av regeringsprogrammet31.1.2020 10:05:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet har genom utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnaris beslut beviljat sammanlagt 22,5 miljoner euro för finländska civilsamhällesorganisationers utvecklingssamarbetsprogram i Afrika för åren 2020–2021.
UM: UN Womenin pääjohtaja Suomeen tasa-arvon merkkivuoden kokoukseen30.1.2020 14:13:30 EET | Tiedote
YK:n tasa-arvojärjestö UN Womenin pääjohtaja Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka vierailee Suomessa 4. helmikuuta.
UM: UN Womens generaldirektör till Finland för jubileumsmötet om jämställdheten30.1.2020 14:12:59 EET | Tiedote
Generaldirektören för FN:s jämställdhetsorganisation UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka besöker Finland den 4 februari.
MFA: UN Women Executive Director to visit Finland30.1.2020 14:12:16 EET | Press release
Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will visit Finland on 4 February.
UM: Suomalaiset ratkaisut ilmastonmuutoksen hillitsemiseen uusimman This is FINLAND Magazinen aiheina27.1.2020 15:17:37 EET | Tiedote
This is FINLAND Magazine 2020-2021 on ilmestynyt. Tämän vuoden numerossa painotetaan Suomen vahvuuksia erityisesti kestävän kehityksen edistämiseksi ja ilmastonmuutoksen hillitsemiseksi.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom