MFA: Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP to visit Finland

Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP, will visit Finland on 16 September 2019.

UNDP is a UN agency with the most comprehensive network and it is present in nearly all UN Member States. The organisation particularly focuses on promoting good governance and the rule of law, preventing conflicts and recovering from crises.

During his visit, Administrator Achim Steiner will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Under-Secretary of State for Development Policy Elina Kalkku. The topics of the meetings include the international rules-based system, the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and cooperation between Finland and the organisation.

Steiner will also meet Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen and visit Parliament to meet First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tuula Haatainen. Steiner will also have meetings with civil society organisations.

UNDP is a long-term partner for Finland. Finland's focus is on the organisation's activity especially in fragile states, such as work to promote democratic governance and the rule of law development to support the implementation of Agenda 2030. Finland's total annual funding for UNDP is at the moment approximately EUR 10 million. Administrator Steiner has previously served as Executive Director of the United Nations Environmental Programme UNEP in 2006–2016.

