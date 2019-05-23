MFA: Advance voting in the European elections – 16 553 persons voted abroad
In this year’s elections to the European Parliament, 16,325 persons voted in Finland’s missions and offices abroad, while 228 Finnish crew members cast their advance votes on board ships.
The number of advance voters grew by 2,200 compared to the previous European elections in 2014, when 14,121 advance votes were cast at polling stations abroad. In the European elections, advance voting was possible at 169 polling stations in 80 countries.
According to the Population Register Centre, approximately 255,000 persons with a permanent residence abroad were eligible to vote in this year’s elections. In addition, eligible voters staying abroad on a temporary basis had the right to vote in the missions.
In the European elections, Finnish citizens with a permanent residence in an EU Member State are entitled to register as voters in their country of residence. In that case, they are not entitled to vote in the European elections in Finland. Like in the parliamentary elections earlier this spring, eligible voters permanently or temporarily residing abroad or staying abroad had a chance to vote by post.
The number of postal votes cast is not yet available. The Ministry of Justice is responsible for the organisation of the postal voting.
Like before, the voter turnout was the highest in Sweden, where 2,677 votes were cast in advance. The voter turnout was the second highest in Spain with 1,571 voters, followed by Belgium with 1,425 voters and Germany with 1,149 and the UK with 1,059 voters.
Brussels was the busiest polling station abroad with 1,425 voters, followed by Stockholm with 1,211 and Fuengirola with 893 voters.
Inquiries: Leena Ritola, Director of the Passport Unit, tel. +358 295 351 524
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: 16 553 röstade på förhand utomlands i EU-valet23.5.2019 12:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Sammanlagt 16 325 personer utövade sin rösträtt i förhandsröstningen i Europaparlamentsvalet vid Finlands ambassader och konsulat utomlands. Därtill röstade 228 finländska besättningsmedlemmar på fartyg.
UM: Europarlamenttivaalien ennakkoäänestys – ulkomailla äänesti 16 553 henkilöä23.5.2019 12:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomen ulkomaanedustustoissa ja niiden toimipaikoissa kävi europarlamenttivaalien ennakkoäänestyksen aikana antamassa äänensä yhteensä 16325 henkilöä. Laivoilla äänesti 228 suomalaista miehistön jäsentä.
UM: Unicefin varapääjohtaja vierailee Suomessa22.5.2019 09:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
YKn lastenrahasto Unicefin varapääjohtaja Charlotte Petri Gornitzka vierailee Suomessa 23.–24. toukokuuta.
UM: Unicefs vice generaldirektör besöker Finland22.5.2019 09:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Vice generaldirektören för FN:s barnfond Unicef, Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, besöker Finland den 23–24 maj.
MFA: UNICEF Deputy Executive Director to visit Finland22.5.2019 09:15:00 EEST | Tiedote
Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Deputy Executive Director for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), will visit Finland on 23–24 May.
UM: Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Virolainen OECD:n ministerikokoukseen Pariisiin – aiheena digitalisaatio21.5.2019 14:36:21 EEST | Tiedote
Taloudellisen yhteistyön ja kehityksen järjestö OECD:n ministerikokous järjestetään Pariisissa 22.-23.5.2019. Kokouksessa Suomea edustaa ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme