MFA: Advisory Board for Human Rights appointed

On 8 April 2020, the Government re-appointed the Advisory Board for International Human Rights, operating under the administration of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Its task is to follow international human rights questions and to issue statements on related matters that are of fundamental importance.

The Advisory Board consists of representatives of all parliamentary groups and different civil society organisations engaged in human rights work. The Board’s chairperson is Eva Biaudet.

In accordance with the Government Programme, a report on human rights will be prepared during the government term, and Finland is seeking membership of the UN Human Rights Council for 2022–2024.

Inquiries: Tarja Kangaskorte, Director, Unit for Human Rights Policy, tel. +358 295 350 292.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.