MFA: Algeria's Foreign Minister to Finland

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria Abdelkader Messahel will visit Finland on Friday 11 January and have a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The Ministers will discuss the relations between Finland and Algeria, the situation in North Africa and the African continent, as well as other topical international questions, such as migration.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Messahel will also have a meeting with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and meet representatives of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

