MFA: Angolan Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies to visit Finland

Angola’s Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies José Carvalho da Rocha will visit Finland on 25–27 June.

While in Finland, Minister José Carvalho da Rocha will have a meeting with Minister of Transport and Communications Sanna Marin and with Permanent State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Matti Anttonen. The Minister will also meet representatives of Finnish business life and pay a visit to Aalto University.

Minister da Rocha's visit will strengthen the relations between Finland and Angola. Angola is one of the biggest economies in Africa and offers opportunities also for Finnish companies.

