MFA: Anna Laine appointed as Press Officer in St Petersburg

11 December 2017

Anna Laine appointed as Press Officer in St Petersburg

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has appointed Anna Laine to serve as Press Officer at Finland’s Consulate General in St Petersburg starting on 29 January 2018. The post will be a fixed-term appointment ending on 7 January 2021.

Anna Laine will transfer to the Foreign Ministry from the Finnish Institute in Estonia, where she has been Programme Officer since 2016. Her responsibilities have included culture and projects related to Finland 100 projects.

Laine has wide experience of cultural contexts, gained also from participation in international projects. She has also worked for the press, radio and television. She has a comprehensive network of contacts and a good knowledge of both Finnish and Russian societies. She holds a Bachelor of Culture and Arts degree from a University of Applied Sciences.

The Press Officer’s duty is to use communication, country branding and culture to advance Finland's objectives among the key target groups in St Petersburg and North-West Russia. The main responsibilities include strengthening of Finland's visibility and attractiveness and the development of networks and relations between Finland and Russia. Laine will be responsible for the mission’s web communications and social media and for their development.

The Press Officer’s duty is to foster media relations, participate in Team Finland activities, and work in close cooperation with Business Finland and the Finnish Institute in St Petersburg.

Inquiries: Johanna Kotkajärvi, Deputy Director General, tel. +358 295 351 351 and Anna Laine, tel. +358 50 544 2455

