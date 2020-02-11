MFA: Discretionary government transfers granted for civil society organisations’ Europe information in 2020
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 420,000 in discretionary government transfers to 20 civil society organisations’ (CSOs) Europe information. The total number of supported projects is 22.
Discretionary government transfers are granted to CSOs to help them raise awareness and knowledge of the European Union in Finland. CSOs play an important role in enhancing general knowledge and understanding of these matters and in promoting related discussion. The transfers strengthen CSOs’ Europe information and improve people’s basic knowledge of matters related to the European Union and Finland’s membership of the EU.
In the 2020 Budget, EUR 370,000 was proposed for discretionary government transfers for European information. In addition, in the amendment to the Budget for 2020, the Government proposed additional funding for non-governmental organisations' government transfers. Together with this additional funding of EUR 50,000, the total amount of discretionary government transfers for European information for 2020 is EUR 420,000.
In the call for applications for 2020, the following themes were prioritised: youth in the EU, human rights and the rule of law, the EU budget and Finland, EU climate policy, and the EU and Africa.
Particular emphasis was placed on aspects related to communication. The projects must make their contents available to everyone free of charge. The amount of discretionary government transfers per project ranged between EUR 15,000 and EUR 40,000.
By the due date, 41 CSOs had submitted applications for 52 Europe information projects. Discretionary government transfers were granted to 20 CSOs for 22 projects. The one-year transfer is meant for the dissemination of information in Finland. Based on the applications, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted discretionary government transfers to the following CSOs:
- Attac Finland
- Centrum Balticum
- Pro Ethical Trade Finland (Eetti)
- European Movement in Finland
- JEF Finland
- European Youth Parliament Finland
- Hanaholmen – the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre
- Finnish League for Human Rights
- Finnish Lifelong Learning Foundation
- Finnish Association of the Deaf
- Youth Academy
- Safer Globe
- Fingo
- Finnish Youth Cooperation Allianssi
- Union of Students in Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences - SAMOK
- Committee of 100 in Finland
- Finnish YouTube content creators
- Valo-Valmennus Association
- Green Cultural Association
- Ydin publications
Inquiries: Sara Haalahti, Communications Officer, tel. +358 295 350 089, and Ville Cantell, Director of Unit, tel. +358 295 351 847
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Valtionavustukset kansalaisjärjestöjen Eurooppa-tiedottamiseen vuodelle 2020 myönnetty11.2.2020 12:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö on myöntänyt yhteensä 420 000 euroa valtionavustusta kaikkiaan 20 kansalaisjärjestölle Eurooppa-tiedottamiseen. Yhteensä tuettuja hankkeita on 22.
UM: Civilsamhällesorganisationer har beviljats statsunderstöd för Europainformation 202011.2.2020 12:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet har beviljat totalt 420 000 euro i statsunderstöd till 20 civilsamhällesorganisationer (CSO) för Europainformation. Tjugotvå projekt har fått bidrag.
MFA: Members of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues to meet in Inari10.2.2020 16:23:25 EET | Press release
The preparatory meeting of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) will be held in Inari on 10–16 February 2020. The meeting will be attended by 16 members of UNPFII from around the world.
UM: YK:n alkuperäiskansa-asioiden pysyvän foorumin jäsenet kokoontuvat Inarissa10.2.2020 16:03:34 EET | Tiedote
YK:n alkuperäiskansa-asioiden pysyvän foorumin valmistelukokous järjestetään Inarissa 10.-16.2.2020. Kokoukseen osallistuu YK:n pysyvän foorumin 16 jäsentä eri puolilta maailmaa. Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu kokoukseen 11. helmikuuta.
UM: Medlemmar i FN:s permanenta forum för urfolksfrågor samlas i Enare10.2.2020 16:03:08 EET | Tiedote
I Enare ordnas 10 - 16.2.2020 ett förberedande möte inför FN:s permanenta forum för urfolksfrågor. Av medlemmarna i FN:s permanenta forum deltar sammanlagt 16 personer från olika delar av världen. Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto deltar i mötet den 11 februari.
MFA: Poland’s Foreign Minister to visit Finland10.2.2020 11:47:04 EET | Press release
The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz will visit Finland on 12–13 February 2020.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom