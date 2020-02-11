MFA: Discretionary government transfers granted for civil society organisations’ Europe information in 2020

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 420,000 in discretionary government transfers to 20 civil society organisations’ (CSOs) Europe information. The total number of supported projects is 22.

Discretionary government transfers are granted to CSOs to help them raise awareness and knowledge of the European Union in Finland. CSOs play an important role in enhancing general knowledge and understanding of these matters and in promoting related discussion. The transfers strengthen CSOs’ Europe information and improve people’s basic knowledge of matters related to the European Union and Finland’s membership of the EU.

In the 2020 Budget, EUR 370,000 was proposed for discretionary government transfers for European information. In addition, in the amendment to the Budget for 2020, the Government proposed additional funding for non-governmental organisations' government transfers. Together with this additional funding of EUR 50,000, the total amount of discretionary government transfers for European information for 2020 is EUR 420,000.

In the call for applications for 2020, the following themes were prioritised: youth in the EU, human rights and the rule of law, the EU budget and Finland, EU climate policy, and the EU and Africa.

Particular emphasis was placed on aspects related to communication. The projects must make their contents available to everyone free of charge. The amount of discretionary government transfers per project ranged between EUR 15,000 and EUR 40,000.

By the due date, 41 CSOs had submitted applications for 52 Europe information projects. Discretionary government transfers were granted to 20 CSOs for 22 projects. The one-year transfer is meant for the dissemination of information in Finland. Based on the applications, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted discretionary government transfers to the following CSOs:

Attac Finland

Centrum Balticum

Pro Ethical Trade Finland (Eetti)

European Movement in Finland

JEF Finland

European Youth Parliament Finland

Hanaholmen – the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre

Finnish League for Human Rights

Finnish Lifelong Learning Foundation

Finnish Association of the Deaf

Youth Academy

Safer Globe

Fingo

Finnish Youth Cooperation Allianssi

Union of Students in Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences - SAMOK

Committee of 100 in Finland

Finnish YouTube content creators

Valo-Valmennus Association

Green Cultural Association

Ydin publications

Inquiries: Sara Haalahti, Communications Officer, tel. +358 295 350 089, and Ville Cantell, Director of Unit, tel. +358 295 351 847

