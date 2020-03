MFA: Discretionary government transfers to civil society organisations operating in the field of foreign and security policy for 2020

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted a total of EUR 1,061,000 in discretionary government transfers to 13 civil society organisations (CSO) working in the area of foreign and security policy.

The support is granted from item 90 (Certain government transfers) of the 2020 budget proposal and it is meant for CSOs’ activities that are related to Finland's foreign and security policy and international commitments.

In the call for proposals for discretionary government transfers for 2020, special emphasis was laid on rules-based international cooperation, the prevention of conflicts, mediation, human rights and democracy in foreign and security policy, and comprehensive transatlantic cooperation. This is the fourth year when discretionary government transfers are granted based on an open application procedure.

By the deadline, set by the Ministry, 29 CSOs had submitted their applications for support ranging between EUR 6,000 and EUR 460,000.

This year, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted discretionary government transfers to the following CSOs:

Crisis Management Initiative (CMI)

European Movement in Finland

Finnwatch

Finnish League for Human Rights

Wider Security Network (WISE)

Sámi Council

SaferGlobe Finland

Atlantic Council of Finland

Finnish Red Cross

Finland National Committee for UN Women

UN Association of Finland

World Federation of the Deaf

Åland Islands Peace Institute

The granted transfers are core funding for the CSOs' activities in 2020. Discretionary government transfers are granted for one year at a time.

Inquiries: Anna Hakala, Desk Officer, tel. + 358 295 350 468, Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.