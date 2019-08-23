MFA: EU foreign ministers to meet in Helsinki to discuss wider Middle East, hybrid threats and Arctic region
The foreign ministers of the EU member states will hold an informal meeting (Gymnich) in Helsinki on 29 and 30 August. The topics to be discussed include the wider Middle East, the Arctic region and hybrid threats. In addition, regional cooperation will be discussed with the foreign ministers of the Western Balkan partners.
The meeting will be chaired by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
The meeting will start on Thursday 29 August with a discussion held jointly with the EU defence ministers on the subject of hybrid threats. Countering hybrid and cyber threats is one of the priorities of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU. During its Presidency, Finland aims to develop the EU’s crisis resilience and to increase awareness of hybrid threats. On Thursday, the foreign ministers will also have a wide-ranging discussion on the situation in the wider Middle East.
On Friday 30 August, the foreign ministers will discuss the Arctic region. Due to the warming of the climate, the Arctic region will be of greater strategic significance in Europe and globally in the coming years and decades.In Finland’s view, it is important that the European Union pays attention to the region both in its foreign relations and in its internal policies.
After the Gymnich meeting, there will be a separate ministerial lunch hosted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on the theme of support for defenders of human rights. The lunch will also be attended by a number of invited international human rights defenders.
Gymnich is the name given to the informal biannual meeting hosted by the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU. The name comes from Gymnich Castle in the German town of Erftstadt, where the first such meeting took place.
Finland holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union between 1 July and 31 December 2019. During its Presidency, Finland is chairing six informal meetings of ministers, all of which are held at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki.
The meeting’s preliminary agenda and information for the media are given on the eu2019.fi website https://eu2019.fi/en/events/2019-08-29/informal-meeting-of-ministers-for-foreign-affairs-gymnich-
Inquiries: Matti Nissinen, Director, European Correspondent, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. + 358 295 351 780
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
MFA: A public discussion event at the Think Corner, University of Helsinki, ahead of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs23.8.2019 11:22:59 EEST | Tiedote
On 26 August 2019, at 17.00–18.30, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a free discussion event open to the public. It will give insight into the themes of the informal meetings of the EU’s defence and foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), to take place in Finland next week.
UM: Inför EU:s informella möte mellan utrikesministrarna hålls ett öppet diskussionsmöte i Tankehörnan23.8.2019 11:22:43 EEST | Tiedote
Måndagen den 26 augusti kl. 17–18.30 ordnar utrikesministeriet ett diskussionsmöte öppet för alla i Tankehörnan. Där presenteras temana vid de informella möten mellan försvarsministrarna och mellan utrikesministrarna (Gymnichmötet) som ordnas i Finland i nästa vecka.
UM: Kaikille avoin keskustelutilaisuus Tiedekulmassa EU:n epävirallisen ulkoministerikokouksen alla23.8.2019 11:22:27 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö järjestää maanantaina 26. elokuuta klo 17−18.30 Tiedekulmassa kaikille avoimen keskustelutilaisuuden, jossa avataan ensi viikolla Suomessa järjestettävien epävirallisten puolustusministerien ja ulkoministerien (Gymnich) kokousten teemoja.
UM: EU:s utrikesministrar samlas i Helsingfors för att diskutera Mellanöstern med omnejd, hybridhot och det arktiska området23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU-ländernas utrikesministrar håller ett informellt möte (Gymnichmöte) i Helsingfors den 29–30 augusti. De kommer att diskutera bland annat Mellanöstern med omnejd, det arktiska området och hybridhot. Dessutom kommer de att med utrikesministrarna från partnerländerna på västra Balkan diskutera regionalt samarbete.
UM: Ulkoministerit keskustelevat Helsingissä Lähi-idästä, hybridiuhista ja arktisesta alueesta23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU-maiden ulkoministerit pitävät Helsingissä 29. ja 30. elokuuta epävirallisen kokouksen (Gymnich). Ulkoministerit keskustelevat muun muassa Lähi-idästä ja arktisesta alueesta sekä hybridiuhista. Lisäksi Länsi-Balkanin kumppaneiden ulkoministereiden kanssa keskustellaan alueellisesta yhteistyöstä.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to visit New York22.8.2019 10:46:28 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit New York on 23 August 2019.
