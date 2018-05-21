MFA: EU trade ministers to discuss the WTO, free trade agreements and trade relations with the United States
The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council will meet on 22 May in Brussels with EU trade ministers playing a key role. In Brussels, Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen.
The council will discuss continuing work by the World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as exchange views on the EU’s current trade agreements. As the results achieved at last year’s WTO Ministerial Conference were so meagre, the EU’s trade ministers will discuss policies for developing the organisation’s continued work.
“Finland feels it is important that the WTO is able to continue efficient multilateral negotiations and that the functioning capacity of its dispute resolution system is secured,” Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen states.
The trade ministers will discuss agreements between Japan and the EU and Singapore and the EU, which Member States are currently reviewing.
“I hope that the agreements will be brought into force as swiftly as possible. It is important that our companies are able to make use of the market entry opportunities and competitive advantage provided by these agreements,” Virolainen describes.
Virolainen also feels it is important that free trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand could be initiated as soon as possible. The negotiation mandates that apply to these countries are to be approved at the meeting.
The Commission will also briefly detail the current status of other trade negotiations. A common understanding has been reached with Mexico at policy level, and negotiations with Mercosur will continue.
Minister Virolainen emphasises that with its trade agreements the EU is sending a strong signal in favour of free trade and in opposition of protectionism.
At the lunch, the ministers will discuss trade relations between the EU and the United States.
Inquiries:Diplomatic adviser to the minister Tuuli-Maaria Aalto, tel. 0295 350 633 and Director General of Department Ilkka-Pekka Similä, tel. +358 (0)295 350 257.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ email addresses follow the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
UM: Twinning – 20 år av utvecklingsprojekt för god förvaltning21.5.2018 13:30 | Tiedote
Finlands kunskaper om offentlig förvaltning har exporterats till EU:s närområden redan under 20 års tid. Med hjälp av utvecklingsprogrammet för god förvaltning, Twinning, har bland annat de östeuropeiska länder som anslöt sig till EU 2004 och 2007 fått stöd. För närvarande pågår projektsamarbete i Västra Balkan, Turkiet och EU:s östra och södra grannländer.
UM: Twinning - 20 vuotta hyvän hallinnon kehittämishankkeita21.5.2018 13:30 | Tiedote
Suomen julkisen hallinnon osaamista on viety jo 20 vuoden ajan EU:n lähialueille. Hyvän hallinnon kehittämisohjelman, Twinningin, avulla on tuettu muun muassa itäisen Euroopan maita, jotka liittyivät EU-jäseniksi vuosina 2004 ja 2007. Parhaillaan hankeyhteistyötä on Länsi-Balkanilla, Turkissa sekä EU:n itäisissä ja eteläisissä naapurimaissa.
MFA: Twinning — 20 years of projects supporting good governance21.5.2018 13:30 | Tiedote
Finland has been sharing its public sector expertise with the EU’s neighbouring regions for 20 years now. The Twinning instrument, a tool for supporting good governance, has provided support, for example, to the eastern European countries which became EU Member States in 2004 and 2007. At the moment, there are ongoing Twinning projects in the Western Balkans, Turkey and the EU’s eastern and southern neighbouring countries.
