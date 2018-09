MFA: Executive Director of World Food Programme to Finland

Executive Director David Beasley will visit Finland on 18–19 September. A major part of Finland's humanitarian assistance is channelled to crisis areas through the World Food Programme (WFP).

WFP is the leading international humanitarian organisation with an annual budget of USD six billion. The organisation delivers food assistance and works to improve nutrition and build resilience in developing countries and in emergencies. David Beasley of the United States was appointed to leadership of the organisation in April 2017.

During his visit to Finland, Beasley will have discussions with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen. He will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, members of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and Finns participating in mediation tasks. He will also learn about Finnish school meals. According to a recent UN report, global hunger continues to rise, and factors behind this development often include a conflict or other instability. In developing countries, providing school meals is an effective means to improve educational achievement.

WFP is the second biggest recipient of Finnish humanitarian assistance after the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). An agreement on the allocation of EUR 32 million in core funding to WFP in 2018–2021 will be signed in connection with Executive Director Beasley's visit. In addition to the core funding, Finland has supported WFP's operations this year in Syria and in neighbouring countries, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.

