MFA: Finland hosts Arctic Ministerial Meeting in Rovaniemi
The 11th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting will be held in Rovaniemi, Finland, on Tuesday 7 May 2019. The meeting will be hosted by Finland and chaired by Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.
During its Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2017–2019, Finland has supported the maintenance of peace, stability and constructive cooperation in the Arctic region. The priorities of the Finnish Chairmanship have included strengthening of meteorological cooperation; environmental protection, including reduction of black carbon emissions; education; and connectivity. During its term, Finland has strengthened the visibility of the EU's Arctic policy and the Union’s role in the region. In the negotiations concerning the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), Finland has promoted measures that would increase funding to the Arctic region.
“The Arctic region has been one of the priorities during my term as Foreign Minister. The region is important for Finland in terms of the economy, climate and security. We must learn to make use of the numerous opportunities of the region. “We have achieved progress in all our selected priority areas, and Arctic policy has gained a stronger role as part of Finland’s foreign policy and the EU’s common foreign policy. It is excellent therefore that the Foreign Ministers of all the Arctic States have informed that they will attend the meeting. We are looking forward to meeting them in Rovaniemi!” notes Foreign Minister Timo Soini.
Minister Soini will hold meetings with his counterparts also bilaterally.
The Arctic Council is a body for intergovernmental cooperation for the Nordic countries, Canada, Russia and the USA. It is tasked to promote cooperation between the Arctic States and the Arctic indigenous communities, especially in issues relating to environmental protection and sustainable development. The Arctic Council's establishment in 1996 by the Ottawa Declaration was preceded by the Rovaniemi Process on climate issues, which was initiated by Finland in 1991.
The Ministerial Meeting will end Finland’s two-year Chairmanship of the Arctic Council. Finland will hand over the Chairmanship to Iceland.
Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Aleksi Härkönen, Ambassador for Arctic Affairs, tel. +358 50 462 4471.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
UM: Finland värd för Arktiska rådets utrikesministermöte i Rovaniemi3.5.2019 09:31:51 EEST | Tiedote
Arktiska rådets elfte ministermöte ordnas i Rovaniemi tisdagen den 7 maj 2019. Finland står värd för mötet och utrikesminister Timo Soini är mötets ordförande.
UM: Suomi isännöi Arktisen neuvoston ulkoministerikokouksen Rovaniemellä3.5.2019 09:29:59 EEST | Tiedote
Arktisen neuvoston yhdestoista ministerikokous järjestetään Rovaniemellä tiistaina 7.5.2019. Suomi isännöi kokouksen ja ulkoministeri Timo Soini toimii sen puheenjohtajana.
UM: Nya Zeelands utrikesminister till Finland24.4.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Soini träffar Nya Zeelands vice premiärminister och utrikesminister Winston Peters i Helsingfors den 26 april.
MFA: New Zealand’s Foreign Minister to visit Finland24.4.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini will have a meeting with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters in Helsinki on 26 April.
UM: Uuden-Seelannin ulkoministeri Suomeen24.4.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Soini tapaa Uuden-Seelannin varapääministeri ja ulkoministeri Winston Petersin Helsingissä 26. huhtikuuta.
MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to New York23.4.2019 14:43:03 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit New York on 22–25 April 2019 to attend meetings of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN. His programme will include events that concentrate on the strengthening of multilateralism, the prevention of conflicts, and mediation, for example.
