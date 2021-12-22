MFA: Finland invests in fighting climate change in North Africa
Finland will strengthen its role in the fight against climate change through an investment in a new partnership launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The funding will be targeted at climate action in North Africa.
Finland will allocate EUR 39.73 million in funding for the High Impact Partnership on Climate Action (HIPCA) launched by the EBRD. The investment will be made from the appropriation for development policy investments. In addition to the investment, Finland will grant EUR 2 million for technical support related to projects under HIPCA. In its funding, Finland emphasises the climate action carried out in North Africa.
Finland is a long-term supporter of the EBRD. The HIPCA fund represents a new type of partnership, strengthening Finland’s role in the EBRD. Through the fund, investments will be made in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen climate resilience. Through the investments in the fund, it will be possible to build renewable energy systems, develop sustainable food systems and invest in the development of urban environments, including public transport. This will also leverage private sector funding for climate action. Other pioneering financiers of the fund are the Netherlands and Taiwan.
“The investment forms a part of the implementation of our Africa Strategy and contributes to the achievement of our climate policy objectives. The fund will strengthen Finland’s position in the fight against climate change and increase its visibility. The funding is also expected to promote connections between the Finnish private sector and development finance around the world,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.
Finland’s investment in the HIPCA fund will be tied to projects that will be carried out during a six-year investment window. The capital together with the interest on the borrowed loan through the fund will return to Finland once a year. The last returns will arrive in Finland 20 years after the end of the investment window.
Inquiries:
Tiina Vainio, Special Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, +358 50 524 6559, firstname.lastname@formin.fi
Pekka Hirvonen, Director, Unit for Development Finance and Private Sector Cooperation, Department for Development Policy, tel. +358 295 351 407, firstname.lastname@formin.fi
Avainsanat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Laivastokatu 22, PL 176
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 16001http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland investerar i arbetet mot klimatförändringar i Nordafrika22.12.2021 14:03:54 EET | Tiedote
Finland stärker sin roll i arbetet mot klimatförändringarna med en ny investering genom Europeiska banken för återuppbyggnad och utveckling. Investeringen riktas till klimatarbete i Nordafrika.
UM: Suomi sijoittaa ilmastonmuutoksen vastaiseen työhön Pohjois-Afrikassa22.12.2021 13:58:50 EET | Tiedote
Suomi vahvistaa rooliaan ilmastonmuutoksen vastaisessa työssä uudella sijoituksella Euroopan jälleenrakennus- ja kehityspankin kautta. Rahoitettu työ painottuu erityisesti Pohjois-Afrikassa tehtävään ilmastotyöhön
MFA: Finland’s presidency of N5 and NB8 end with Foreign Minister meetings on 20 and 21 December20.12.2021 10:02:25 EET | Press release
In 2021, Finland chaired the Nordic (N5) cooperation on foreign and security policy and the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) cooperation. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will host the last meetings of the two presidencies as virtual meetings on 20 December (N5) and 21 December (NB8).
UM: Finlands ordförandeskap i N5 och NB8 avslutas med två utrikesministermöten20.12.2021 10:01:59 EET | Tiedote
Finland var ordförande 2021 för de nordiska ländernas utrikespolitiska samarbete (N5 ) och de nordiska och de baltiska ländernas utrikespolitiska samarbete (NB8). Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto står värd för ordförandeskapens sista möten den 20 december (N5) och den 21 december (NB8). Mötena ordnas online.
UM: Suomen N5- ja NB8-puheenjohtajakaudet päättyvät ulkoministerikokouksiin 20. ja 21.12.20.12.2021 10:01:15 EET | Tiedote
Suomi on toiminut vuonna 2021 Pohjoismaiden N5- sekä Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden NB8-yhteistyöformaattien puheenjohtajamaana. Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto isännöi puheenjohtajakausien viimeiset kokoukset virtuaalisina 20. joulukuuta (N5) ja 21. joulukuuta (NB8).
MFA: Finland promotes global vaccination coverage16.12.2021 16:52:50 EET | Press release
Finland will donate the second batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses through Team Europe. These vaccines were purchased in advance and they would remain unused in Finland. The vaccine donations will not slow down the rollout of vaccinations in Finland. Finland’s donation of COVID-19 doses and support for vaccine alliance Gavi will increase global vaccine coverage and prevent the rise of new variants.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme