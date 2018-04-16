MFA: Finland to join fight against impunity for the use of chemical weapons
Today, on 16 April 2018, Finland joined an international initiative aiming at holding accountable those responsible for the use of chemical weapons.
The use of chemical weapons is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and in customary international law. Over the past years, this absolute prohibition has been challenged in an unprecedented manner – most recently in Syria. The CWC, adopted by a total of 192 countries, has been repeatedly breached but those responsible have not been held to account. At present, the international community does not have any common mechanism in place to identify those involved in the use of chemical weapons, and the establishment of such a mechanism has not advanced in the United Nations Security Council.
The International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons, established in Paris on 23 January 2018, seeks to respond to this situation. The partnership aims to collect and share information helping to bring those responsible for the use of chemical weapons to justice, to support the implementation of sanctions related to the use of chemical weapons, and to serve as a forum for formulating common positions in the fight against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons.
So far, 25 countries from all continents have joined the initiative. For Finland, participation in the initiative is consistent with its longstanding active support of the CWC and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
"The use of chemical weapons is an abhorrent crime and prohibited in all circumstances. The perpetrators must be held accountable," says Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. "The international community cannot turn a blind eye to a situation where the use of these brutal weapons is becoming alarmingly commonplace. It is important that Finland is involved in combatting this threat with all available means."
Website of the International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons: https://www.noimpunitychemicalweapons.org/-en-.html
More information: Mikael Långström, Counsellor, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +35850 349 8352
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland arbetar mot straffrihet för användning av kemiska vapen16.4.2018 16:06 | Tiedote
Finland har idag, den 16 april 2018, anslutit sig till ett internationellt initiativ som ska främja att de som gör sig skyldiga till användning av kemiska vapen ställs till svars för sina handlingar.
UM: Suomi torjumaan kemiallisten aseiden käyttöä koskevaa rankaisemattomuutta16.4.2018 14:08 | Tiedote
Suomi on tänään 16.4.2018 liittynyt jäseneksi kansainväliseen aloitteeseen, jolla pyritään edistämään kemiallisten aseiden käyttöön syyllistyneiden saamista vastuuseen teoistaan.
UM: Ministeri Virolainen Team Finland -vierailulle Saksaan16.4.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen matkustaa 17.-19. huhtikuuta Team Finland -vienninedistämismatkalle Saksaan. Ministeri Virolainen vierailee yritysvaltuuskunnan kanssa Berliinissä ja Schleswig-Holsteinin osavaltion pääkaupungissa Kielissä.
MFA: Minister Virolainen to lead a Team Finland visit to Germany16.4.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will make a Team Finland visit to Germany from 17 to 19 April. Minister Virolainen and the accompanying business delegation will visit Berlin and Kiel, the capital of the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
UM: Minister Virolainen på Team Finland-resa till Tyskland16.4.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen gör en exportfrämjande Team Finland-resa till Tyskland den 17–19 april. Minister Virolainen besöker Berlin och delstaten Schleswig-Holsteins huvudstad Kiel tillsammans med en företagsdelegation.
UM: Sata vuotta ulkopolitiikkaa – ulkoministeriön yleisötilaisuus Kokkolassa15.4.2018 11:00 | Tiedote
Osana 100-vuotisjuhlavuottaan ulkoministeriö esittelee toimintaansa tilaisuuksilla ympäri Suomea. Ulkoministeriö järjestää yleisötilaisuuden Kokkolan kaupunginkirjastossa 19. huhtikuuta.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme