MFA: Finland to participate in NATO CMX19 Crisis Management Exercise

As a NATO partner country, Finland will participate in the Crisis Management Exercise 2019 (CMX19) between 9 and 15 May.

CMX is an annual exercise in which NATO rehearses and tests its consultation and decision-making procedures. The exercise is based on a fictitious scenario and it does not involve any deployed forces. Finland has participated in CMX exercises since 1998 whenever the exercise has been open for partner countries. This year Finland participates in the exercise for the 10th time.

Alongside NATO members, participants in the exercise will include Finland, Sweden and the European Union. Apart from the NATO Headquarters and Strategic Commands, CMX19 will involve civilian and military staffs from missions to NATO in allied and partner capitals. Participants from Finland will include the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Command Finland and the Mission of Finland to NATO in Brussels. The exercise supports the partnership between Finland and Sweden with NATO.

