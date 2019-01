MFA: Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers discuss Finland's and Sweden's changing roles in Europe

The second HAnalys seminar, an annual event launched by Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström, will be held at the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre Hanaholmen.

Ministers Timo Soini and Margot Wallström decided to set up a foreign policy forum for Finland and Sweden in order to deepen foreign and security policy dialogue between the countries.

The Ministers decided to invite high-level Finnish, Swedish and international opinion-makers, researchers and politicians to discuss and exchange views on topical foreign and security policy matters.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini hosted the first HAnalys seminar in September 2017.

The event has attracted much attention and the second seminar will be held on Tuesday 29 January 2019.

The event will be hosted by Foreign Minister Soini and Margot Wallström, who continues as Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sweden's new Government, will attend the seminar.

Former Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden, Paavo Lipponen and Carl Bildt, will meet at an interesting bilateral debate.

In a panel discussion, Finnish and Swedish members of parliament will exchange views on burning international questions. The panel discussion will be moderated by Peter Nyman.

Political editor Ryan Heath from online media POLITICO will look at Europe's future prospects.

With Finland's Presidency of the Council of the EU approaching, the seminar will examine Europe's challenges and opportunities, and the upcoming European elections, for example. The panellists will seek answers to questions relating to Europe's political and economic development, the United States' activities, potential new partnerships for Europe, and Finland's and Sweden's responsibilities in changing Europe.

The HAnalys seminar will be held at the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre Hanaholmen in cooperation between the Finnish and Swedish Foreign Ministries.

Inquiries: Ann-Christine Krank, Counsellor, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 295 350 111

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.