MFA: Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to travel to Sudan and the region on behalf of the EU
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto will visit Sudan and several countries of the Red Sea and broader region over the course of the next weeks to discuss the situation in Sudan. He has received a mandate from High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini to reach out, on behalf of the European Union, on both the situation in the country and on how the international community can accompany Sudan on its transition path.
During his visits, Minister Haavisto will convey the European Union’s position on Sudan as agreed by the Foreign Affairs Council of 17 June to the different authorities and stakeholders and will then report to the 28 Member States in the Foreign Affairs Council upon his return.
The Minister’s visit to Sudan as well as Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates follows the recent announcement of an agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change on a civilian-led transition in Sudan [reaction here].
"The European Union remains fully engaged on the situation in Sudan, standing by the Sudanese parties who reached an agreement as well as calling on regional and international actors to play a constructive role in this context. Thanks to his experience in the region, in particular in Sudan with both the EU and the UN, Minister Haavisto will explore how the EU can best support Sudan in its path towards democracy, respect for human rights and stability," said Federica Mogherini.
"This visit comes at an important juncture; an agreement has been reached between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan. I wish to sincerely thank the African Union/Ethiopian mediation for their efforts. I will convey EU’s strong messages of support and encourage both sides to continue negotiations in order to solve the still outstanding issues and allow for a swift transfer of power to a civilian government. It is crucial to quickly restore peace, guarantee prosperity, economic recovery, security, democracy and respect of human rights," said Pekka Haavisto.
On 10 July, Minister Haavisto will be in Addis Abeba meeting Ethiopian authorities as well as the key figures of the African Union. On 11 July, the Minister will meet both the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change as well as other Sudanese interlocutors. On 16-18 July, Minister Haavisto will visit Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
Minister Haavisto has extensive knowledge on Sudan having been the EU Special Representative for Sudan and Darfur in 2005-2007 as well as the Special Advisor for the UN Assistant Secretary-General in Darfur Peace Process in 2007.
Inquiries: Jarno Lappalainen, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 40 053 6973 and Ann-Christine Krank, Director of the Unit for Northern Africa, tel. +358 295 350 111.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto matkustaa EU:n edustajana Sudaniin ja sen lähialueelle9.7.2019 15:31:43 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee lähiviikkoina Sudanissa ja useissa Punaisenmeren ja lähialueen maissa keskustelemassa Sudanin tilanteesta. Ulkoasioiden ja turvallisuuspolitiikan korkea edustaja, komission varapuheenjohtaja Federica Mogherini on valtuuttanut hänet keskustelemaan Euroopan unionin puolesta sekä tilanteesta maassa että siitä, miten kansainvälinen yhteisö voi tukea Sudania sen siirtymävaiheessa.
UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto reser till Sudan och närområdet som EU:s representant9.7.2019 15:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Sudan och flera länder i närområdet och kring Röda havet de närmaste veckorna för att diskutera läget i Sudan. Haavisto har fått mandat av EU:s höga representant för utrikes frågor och säkerhetspolitik och kommissionens vice ordförande Federica Mogherini att på Europeiska unionens vägnar diskutera läget i landet och hur det internationella samfundet kan stötta Sudans övergång till civilt styre.
