MFA: Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Lithuania

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will be on an official visit to Vilnius on 28 October 2019. He will meet with the Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius.

“I find cooperation in the Baltic Sea region most important. This region holds a key position in Finland’s foreign and security policy and also in terms of trade and economy, and environmental issues. I look forward to my talks with my Lithuanian colleague Linas Linkevičius on the future development of the EU,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

Besides bilateral issues, the two foreign ministers will review topical EU issues and Finland’s Presidency of the EU Council. They will also look at regional issues, including the situation in the Baltic Sea region, relations with Russia and neighbourhood policy, and the transatlantic relations.

Minister Haavisto will also visit the Vilnius-based European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE). “One of the key objectives of the human rights-based foreign and security policy of the Finnish Government is to promote equality and the rights of women and girls,” he notes.

Inquiries: Jeri Aalto, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 472 0725 or Virpi Kukkasniemi-Leino, Desk Officer, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 295 351 081.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.