MFA: Foreign Affairs Council meets to discuss the situation in Syria

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Luxembourg on 14 October. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main theme of the discussions will be the latest developments in the situation in Syria. The meeting will be followed by an informal lunch with Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko.

The Foreign Affairs Council will focus on the situation in Syria. The EU calls for the cessation of military action by Turkey. One of the key issues is the humanitarian situation in the region. The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will participate in the discussion.

Other topics on the meeting agenda will be Afghanistan, Ukraine and Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. Foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan’s recent presidential election and developments in the Afghan peace process. Finland confirms its full support for the peace process in Afghanistan and calls special attention to the position of women. With regard to Ukraine, ministers intend to address the reform process and the situation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The EU will continue its strong economic and political support to Ukraine. The meeting will also discuss the Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey should cease the drilling activities.

At an informal lunch following the formal meeting, foreign ministers will have an opportunity to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko.

