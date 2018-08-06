Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Foreign Correspondents' Programme administered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs

6.8.2018 08:00 | Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

Jaa

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme (FCP) from 6 to 24 August 2018. During the three weeks, 16 young foreign correspondents and media professionals will have an opportunity to learn about Finland and the Finnish society.

Since the first FCP in 1990, over 400 young journalists from 64 different countries have taken part in the programme in Finland. The programme is part of the Foreign Ministry's country branding work and a significant investment in future media relations.

The aim is to increase interest in Finland among young journalists and other media professionals and to ensure that Finland's network of missions abroad, which play an important role in country branding, will have faithful friends of Finland in central positions in foreign media.

The programme will include diverse topics, including Finland's history, politics, economy, culture and other key issues. Visits to the cities of Espoo, Lappeenranta and Porvoo will be co-organised by the Ministry and the city authorities, and one weekend is reserved for a visit to Finnish homes hosted by individual families.

The City of Helsinki and the University of Helsinki will organise programme of their own on separate days. In addition, the journalists will get a one-day practical training experience, organised by Helsingin Sanomat, Hufvudstadsbladet, Kauppalehti, MTV, the Finnish News Agency STT and the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE. They will also meet Finland's political leadership, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The participants are 24–29 years old and selected from among 1800 applicants. This year, the participants come from the following countries outside Europe: Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

The programme can be followed in a blog and on Facebook, and other social media using #FCP2018. The participants will be presented in the programme's blog.

Draft programme in English.

Requests for interviews: Terhi Suominen, Trainee, tel. +358 50 327 2395.

More information about the programme: Juhana Tuunanen, Content and Communications Specialist, tel. +358 50 433 3814.

The email addresses in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Avainsanat

FinlandmediaPublic DiplomacyThisisFINLAND

Liitteet

Linkit

Tietoja julkaisijasta

Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme