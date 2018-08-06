MFA: Foreign Correspondents' Programme administered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme (FCP) from 6 to 24 August 2018. During the three weeks, 16 young foreign correspondents and media professionals will have an opportunity to learn about Finland and the Finnish society.
Since the first FCP in 1990, over 400 young journalists from 64 different countries have taken part in the programme in Finland. The programme is part of the Foreign Ministry's country branding work and a significant investment in future media relations.
The aim is to increase interest in Finland among young journalists and other media professionals and to ensure that Finland's network of missions abroad, which play an important role in country branding, will have faithful friends of Finland in central positions in foreign media.
The programme will include diverse topics, including Finland's history, politics, economy, culture and other key issues. Visits to the cities of Espoo, Lappeenranta and Porvoo will be co-organised by the Ministry and the city authorities, and one weekend is reserved for a visit to Finnish homes hosted by individual families.
The City of Helsinki and the University of Helsinki will organise programme of their own on separate days. In addition, the journalists will get a one-day practical training experience, organised by Helsingin Sanomat, Hufvudstadsbladet, Kauppalehti, MTV, the Finnish News Agency STT and the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE. They will also meet Finland's political leadership, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.
The participants are 24–29 years old and selected from among 1800 applicants. This year, the participants come from the following countries outside Europe: Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.
The programme can be followed in a blog and on Facebook, and other social media using #FCP2018. The participants will be presented in the programme's blog.
Draft programme in English.
Requests for interviews: Terhi Suominen, Trainee, tel. +358 50 327 2395.
More information about the programme: Juhana Tuunanen, Content and Communications Specialist, tel. +358 50 433 3814.
The email addresses in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Avainsanat
Liitteet
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesministeriets kurs för unga utländska journalister startar igen6.8.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Den 6–24 augusti arrangerar utrikesministeriet kursen thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme för unga utländska journalister. Sexton utländska journalister och mediepåverkare får en möjlighet att bekanta sig med Finland och det finländska samhället under tre veckor.
UM: Ulkoministeriön koulutusohjelma nuorille kansainvälisille toimittajille alkaa6.8.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö järjestää nuorille ulkomaalaisille toimittajille suunnatun thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme -koulutusohjelman 6.−24. elokuuta 2018. Ohjelmassa 16 kansainvälistä toimittajaa ja mediavaikuttajaa tutustuu Suomeen ja suomalaiseen yhteiskuntaan kolmen viikon ajan.
UM: Euroopan ihmisoikeussopimuksen neuvoa-antavien lausuntojen järjestelmä voimaan1.8.2018 14:00 | Tiedote
Euroopan ihmisoikeussopimuksen 16. pöytäkirja neuvoa-antavien lausuntojen järjestelmästä tulee voimaan 1.8.2018.
UM: Ulkoministeriön päivystyskeskus siirtyy Hätäkeskuslaitokselle – muutokset eivät näy kansalaiselle30.7.2018 11:10 | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriön päivystyskeskustoimintoja siirtyy 1. elokuuta 2018 kahden vuoden määräajaksi Hätäkeskuslaitoksen hoidettavaksi.
MFA: Foreign Ministry's Consular Service Centre to the Emergency Response Centre Agency - citizens will not be affected by the change30.7.2018 11:10 | Tiedote
The 24/7 consular services provided by the Consular Service Centre of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will be handled by the Emergency Response Centre Agency for a fixed period of two years starting on 1 August 2018.
UM: Utrikesministeriets jourcenter överförs till Nödcentralsverket – medför inga förändringar för medborgarna30.7.2018 11:10 | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriets jourtjänster överförs till Nödcentralsverket för en tvåårsperiod från och med den 1 augusti 2018.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme