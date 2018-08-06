MFA: Foreign Correspondents' Programme administered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme (FCP) from 6 to 24 August 2018. During the three weeks, 16 young foreign correspondents and media professionals will have an opportunity to learn about Finland and the Finnish society.

Since the first FCP in 1990, over 400 young journalists from 64 different countries have taken part in the programme in Finland. The programme is part of the Foreign Ministry's country branding work and a significant investment in future media relations.

The aim is to increase interest in Finland among young journalists and other media professionals and to ensure that Finland's network of missions abroad, which play an important role in country branding, will have faithful friends of Finland in central positions in foreign media.

The programme will include diverse topics, including Finland's history, politics, economy, culture and other key issues. Visits to the cities of Espoo, Lappeenranta and Porvoo will be co-organised by the Ministry and the city authorities, and one weekend is reserved for a visit to Finnish homes hosted by individual families.

The City of Helsinki and the University of Helsinki will organise programme of their own on separate days. In addition, the journalists will get a one-day practical training experience, organised by Helsingin Sanomat, Hufvudstadsbladet, Kauppalehti, MTV, the Finnish News Agency STT and the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE. They will also meet Finland's political leadership, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The participants are 24–29 years old and selected from among 1800 applicants. This year, the participants come from the following countries outside Europe: Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

The programme can be followed in a blog and on Facebook, and other social media using #FCP2018. The participants will be presented in the programme's blog.

