MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 11 November. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The meeting will be followed by an informal lunch with the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok.

The main topics of the meeting will be Sudan, Afghanistan, and the situation in the Gulf and Iran. With regard to Sudan, it is essential that the EU support the country’s transitional government. Finland encourages Sudan to include women and youth in the process. Having previously served as the EU Special Representative to Sudan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto is well informed about the situation in the country. In July, mandated by High Representative of the EU Federica Mogherini, Haavisto visited Sudan and several countries of the Red Sea and the broader region to discuss the situation in Sudan.

The October Foreign Affairs Council decided to postpone the debate on Afghanistan until November due to the situation in Turkey and Syria. Foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan’s recent presidential election and developments in the Afghan peace process. Given the uncertain situation, all measures and messages supporting stability in the country are needed. Finland confirms its full support for the peace process in Afghanistan and considers the inclusion of women in the peace negotiations essential.

With regard to the situation in the Persian Gulf and Iran, ministers will discuss the deteriorated security situation in the region. The status of Iran’s nuclear program is also critical. Finland considers it important that the EU deepens its relations and dialogue with the countries in the region and strives to alleviate tensions.

During the informal lunch following the meeting, EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Sudan with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council will also meet in Brussels on 11 November to discuss, among other things, political developments in Uzbekistan. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will chair the meeting and lead the EU delegation on behalf of High Representative Mogherini.

