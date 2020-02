MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna

On 10 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Vienna to attend the third International Conference on Nuclear Security, organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). While in Vienna, Minister Haavisto will meet, among others, Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg and Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an independent UN organisation created in 1957. It was set up to promote peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy and to contribute to ensuring that material under its supervision or control is not used in such a way as to further any military purpose. Finland has actively participated in international nuclear security cooperation within the IAEA and, among other things, coordinated the work of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT).

At the meetings, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will discuss not only matters related to nuclear security but also the bilateral relations between Finland and Austria, the situation in the Middle East, and the enlargement of the EU. Minister Haavisto will also meet IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly.

