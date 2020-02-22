Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

22.2.2020 08:47:18 EET | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Share

On Monday 24 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva.

While in Geneva, Foreign Minister Haavisto will meet, among others, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Additionally, Haavisto will have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts participating in the session. In connection with the HRC session, the Foreign Minister will also meet representatives of international human rights organisations and civil society representatives.

The UN Human Rights Council is the most important intergovernmental organisation dealing with thematic human rights issues and human rights situations in specific countries. The UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva and holds three regular sessions a year, for a total of ten weeks. Finland has announced its candidature to the HRC for the 2022–2024 term.

Inquiries: Jeri Aalto, Special Adviser, tel. +358 50 472 0725 and Eija Limnell, Counsellor, tel. +358 505768985. The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi

Links

About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.

Visit our pressroom