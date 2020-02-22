MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

On Monday 24 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva.

While in Geneva, Foreign Minister Haavisto will meet, among others, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Additionally, Haavisto will have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts participating in the session. In connection with the HRC session, the Foreign Minister will also meet representatives of international human rights organisations and civil society representatives.

The UN Human Rights Council is the most important intergovernmental organisation dealing with thematic human rights issues and human rights situations in specific countries. The UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva and holds three regular sessions a year, for a total of ten weeks. Finland has announced its candidature to the HRC for the 2022–2024 term.

