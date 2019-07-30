MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Latvia
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Riga on Tuesday 30 July. Haavisto will meet Egils Levits, Latvia’s newly elected president, and hold discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs.
“The Baltic Sea region is of key importance to Finland from the point of view of foreign and security policy, trade and the economy, and the environment. I’ll be interested to hear Foreign Minister Rinkēvičs’ thoughts about the development of the European Union. I’m pleased to be able to meet the new President of Latvia, Egils Levits, who has strong experience of the European rule of law and human rights in the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights," Haavisto says.
The foreign ministers will discuss topical EU issues, the objectives of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, relations with Russia, neighbourhood policy and the situation in the Persian Gulf.
“One of the key objectives of the human rights-based foreign and security policy of the Finnish Government is to promote equality and the rights of women and girls. Another important topic in the Government Programme is the environment. To save the Baltic Sea, we need international cooperation,” Haavisto says.
During his visit, Minister Haavisto will also have an opportunity to learn about the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, which is based in Riga.
Inquiries: Katja Kalamäki, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 295 351 518, and Kalle Kankaanpää, Director, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 295 351 816
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Keywords
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till Lettland30.7.2019 08:57:35 EEST | Uutinen
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Lettlands huvudstad Riga tisdagen den 30 juli 2019. Under sitt besök träffar minister Haavisto Lettlands nyvalda president Egils Levits och för samtal med Lettlands utrikesminister Edgars Rinkēvičs.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Latviassa30.7.2019 08:47:42 EEST | Uutinen
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Riiassa tiistaina 30.7.2019. Haavisto tapaa Latvian uuden presidentin Egils Levitsin ja käy keskusteluja ulkoministeri Edgars Rinkēvičsin kanssa.
UM: Ministeri Skinnari Euroopan parlamentin kehitysvaliokuntaan23.7.2019 16:40:00 EEST | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnari esiintyy keskiviikkona 24.7. Euroopan parlamentin kehitysvaliokunnassa (DEVE) Brysselissä. Ministeri esittelee Suomen EU-puheenjohtajakauden humanitaarisen avun painopisteet ja keskustelee EU:n kehityspolitiikasta vastuualueelleen kuuluvan parlamentin valiokunnan kanssa. Lisäksi ministerillä on kahdenväliset tapaamiset kehitysvaliokunnan puheenjohtajan Tomas Tobén, kehityskomissaari Neven Mimican ja komission varapuheenjohtajan Jyrki Kataisen kanssa. Suomen painopisteitä humanitaarisessa avussa ovat kansainvälinen humanitaarinen oikeus, ihmiset haavoittuvissa tilanteissa, erityisesti vammaiset, sukupuolten tasa-arvo sekä riittävän ja tehokkaan humanitaarisen rahoituksen varmistaminen. EU:n kehityspolitiikassa Suomen painopisteitä ovat sukupuolten tasa-arvo ja kumppanuus Afrikan kanssa. Hallitusohjelman mukaisesti Suomi haluaa vahvistaa myös EU:n roolia globaalina ilmastojohtajana ja edistää Pariisin ilmastosopimuksen toimeenpa
UM: Minister Skinnari besöker Europaparlamentets utvecklingsutskott23.7.2019 16:40:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari besöker Europaparlamentets utvecklingsutskott (DEVE) onsdagen den 24 juli i Bryssel. Ministern presenterar för parlamentsutskottet, som hör till hans ansvarsområde, Finlands EU-ordförandeskaps prioriteringar i det humanitära biståndet och diskuterar EU:s utvecklingspolitik med utskottet. Dessutom har ministern bilaterala möten med utvecklingsutskottets ordförande Tomas Tobén, EU-kommissionär Neven Mimican med ansvar för internationellt samarbete och utveckling och kommissionens vice ordförande Jyrki Katainen. Finland prioriterar i det humanitära biståndet internationell humanitär finansiering, människor i utsatt läge, särskilt personer med funktionsnedsättning, jämställdhet mellan könen samt säkerställande av tillräckligt och effektivt humanitärt bistånd. I EU:s utvecklingspolitik prioriterar Finland jämställdhet mellan könen och partnerskap med Afrika. I enlighet med regeringsprogrammet vill Finland också stärka EU:s roll som glob
MFA: Minister Skinnari to visit the Development Committee of European Parliament23.7.2019 16:40:00 EEST | Press release
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will make a presentation before the Development Committee (DEVE) of European Parliament in Brussels on 24 July 2019. The Minister will present Finland’s priorities in the field of humanitarian aid during the country’s Presidency of the EU Council and exchange views on EU development policy with the EP committee within his remit. He will also have bilateral meetings with the Chair of DEVE Tomas Tobén, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, and the Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen. Finland’s national priorities in humanitarian aid include international humanitarian law; people in vulnerable situations, especially the disabled; gender equality; and ensuring an adequate and effective humanitarian funding. As for the development policy of the EU, Finland’s priorities include gender equality and partnership with Africa. Under the country’s new Government Program
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till utrikesrådet i Bryssel14.7.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU:s utrikesråd sammanträder i Bryssel måndagen den 15 juli. Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto företräder Finland vid mötet. Utrikesrådet ska behandla läget i Irak, Iran och Centralafrikanska republiken. Ministrarna ska också diskutera migrationens yttre dimension. I samband med utrikesrådet ordnas ett informellt lunchmöte med Moldovas utrikesminister.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom