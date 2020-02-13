MFA: Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to attend Munich Security Conference
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany on 14–15 February.
The 56th Munich Security Conference brings together policymakers and experts in the field of security policy from around the world. The conference provides the participants with an opportunity to discuss the state of international peace and security.
In connection with the conference, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will have numerous bilateral meetings with his colleagues and decision-makers from various sectors.
"The Munich Security Conference is an excellent opportunity to meet colleagues and experts from around the world. It provides opportunities not only for formal meetings but also for more informal discussions and free exchange of views on key foreign and security policy issues,” says Foreign Minister Haavisto ahead of the conference.
Inquiries: Joel Linnainmäki, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 478 2587.
UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till Münchens säkerhetskonferens13.2.2020 13:37:37 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto deltar i säkerhetskonferensen i München den 14–15 februari.
UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssiin13.2.2020 13:36:49 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu Saksassa järjestettävään Münchenin turvallisuuskonferenssiin 14.-15. helmikuuta.
