MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 22 January. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The agenda of the year’s first FAC meeting covers the Middle East peace process, the situation in Libya, and the European Union’s relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific states in connection with the expiry of the present Cotonou Agreement in 2020.
The meeting will focus particularly on the Middle East peace process, the outlook for which has been affected by a number of recent events. In conjunction with the FAC meeting, discussions will also be held with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Finland emphasizes the need for the EU to be active and for united action to be taken to further the peace process.
Ministers will also discuss the advancement of the political process in Libya and the country’s migrant situation. The EU is continuing its robust support for Libya’s Government of National Accord and is acting in cooperation with the African Union and the United Nations to ease the country’s migrant and refugee situation, to promote voluntary return and to bring an end to people smuggling and trafficking in human beings.
The discussions at the meeting will also focus on a new agreement to be negotiated in connection with the 2020 expiry of the present Cotonou Agreement. The new agreement will deal with the post-2020 partnership arrangements between the EU and 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states. Finland considers it timely that the focus of the partnership arrangements be moved away from a donor-recipient dynamic and towards cooperation based on common interests.
Inquiries: Katja Kalamäki, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351518 and Matti Nissinen, Counsellor, tel. +358 295 351 780.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesminister Soini deltar i utrikesrådet i Bryssel19.1.2018 14:15 | Tiedote
Europeiska unionens råd för utrikes frågor sammanträder i Bryssel den 22 januari. Utrikesminister Timo Soini företräder Finland vid mötet. På dagordningen för utrikesrådets första möte i år står fredsprocessen i Mellanöstern, situationen i Libyen och EU:s relationer till länderna i Afrika, Karibien och Stillahavet efter att Cotonouavtalet upphör 2020.
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin19.1.2018 14:15 | Tiedote
EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto kokoontuu Brysselissä 22. tammikuuta. Suomea kokouksessa edustaa ulkoministeri Timo Soini. Vuoden ensimmäisen ulkoasiainneuvoston aiheita ovat Lähi-idän rauhanprosessi, Libyan tilanne ja EU:n suhteet Afrikan, Karibian ja Tyynenmeren maihin nykyisen Cotonoun sopimuksen umpeutuessa vuonna 2020.
UM: Venäläisten viisumihakemukset lisääntyivät lähes 60 prosenttia19.1.2018 11:30 | Tiedote
Suomeen suuntautuvia matkoja varten haettiin vuonna 2017 yhteensä 827 475 Schengen-viisumia. Suomi myönsi niitä 816 796 kappaletta. Venäjältä Suomeen haettujen viisumien määrä kasvoi vuoteen 2016 verrattuna lähes 60 prosenttia. Myös Aasian maista haettavien viisumien määrät kasvoivat vuonna 2017.
UM: Nästan 60 procent fler ryssar ansökte om visum till Finland19.1.2018 11:30 | Tiedote
År 2017 uppgick det totala antalet ansökningar om Schengenvisum till Finland till 827 475, varav totalt 816 796 visum utfärdades. Antalet visumansökningar som lämnas in i Ryssland ökade med nästan 60 procent jämfört med 2016. Också antalet visumansökningar som lämnas in i Asien ökade under 2017.
MFA: Visa applications by Russians up nearly 60 per cent19.1.2018 11:30 | Tiedote
A total of 827,475 Schengen visa applications to visit Finland were submitted in 2017, resulting in 816,796 issued visas. In 2017, Russians submitted 60% more visa applications to Finland than in 2016. The number of visa applications made in Asian countries was also up.
UM: Ennätysmäärä matkustusilmoituksia ulkoministeriölle viime vuonna18.1.2018 08:30 | Tiedote
Suomalaiset tekivät ulkoministeriölle vuonna 2017 ennätysmäärän matkustusilmoituksia, lähes 267 000. Ilmoituksia tehtiin 198 maahan ja alueelle. Ilmoituksia jätettiin lähes 96 000 enemmän kuin edellisvuonna.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme