MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Luxembourg on 25 June.

Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the meeting agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, and Jordan. At lunch, foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Yemen. At the foreign ministers' joint session with ministers of defence, the topics of discussion will be cooperation between the EU and NATO and security and defence.

The implementation of the Global Strategy for the European Union (EUGS) will have a central impact on the EU's role as a promoter and defender of global governance and a rules-based international order. It is essential that, as is stated in the EUGS, the European Union can continue to be a security provider. Finland underlines the importance of conflict prevention, such as mediation.

In the discussion about Jordan and Yemen, foreign ministers will look at the current situation in these countries. Ministers' discussion concerning Jordan will focus on the maintenance of stability on the economic, social and refugee situation sectors. As for Yemen, the topic of discussion will be the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Foreign ministers will also have a discussion on the EU's action in promoting dialogue between the countries of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, on the definition of common interests, and on the role of the regional cooperation forum in efforts to reduce tensions in the area.

