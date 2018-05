MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to host a meeting of Finnish, German, Swedish and Danish foreign ministers in Helsinki

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will host a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Finland, Germany, Sweden and Denmark in Helsinki on 25 May.

The meeting will discuss common security issues in the Baltic Sea region, focusing on hybrid threats. Topical international questions on the agenda will include Iran, Syria, and the transatlantic relations, as well as the development of the EU's foreign and security policy after Brexit.

The German and Nordic foreign ministers' previous meeting was held in Berlin in November 2016. The meeting in Helsinki will be attended by Heiko Maas, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Margot Wallström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and Jonas Bering Liisberg, State Secretary for Foreign Policy of Denmark.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have a meeting with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and hold bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Timo Soini. In addition, Maas will hold a keynote speech at the 100th anniversary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Finlandia Hall.

