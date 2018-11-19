MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Strasbourg – Finland starts its Presidency of the Council of Europe
Finland will take over the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on 21 November 2018.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will take over the Presidency from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić in Strasbourg. During his visit, Foreign Minister Soini will also meet leaders of the Council of Europe.
In addition, Minister Soini will attend the World Forum for Democracy, held in Strasbourg, and give a speech about women's central role in the promotion of democracy and conflict prevention.
The basic tasks of the Council of Europe include promotion of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 and it has 47 member states. The total number of the population of the member states is over 830 million people.
The priorities of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of Europe are:
1) strengthening the system of human rights and the rule of law in Europe
2) supporting equality and women’s rights
3) openness and inclusion — as well as a focus on young people and the prevention of radicalisation.
Read more about Finland's Presidency Programme on the website of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at https://um.fi/euroopan-neuvosto-suomen-puheenjohtajuuskausi-2018-2019
Finland will start the Presidency at a time when the Council of Europe is facing major political, institutional and economic challenges. Topical political issues include Russia’s voting rights and non-payment of its financial contributions to the Council of Europe. The Presidency will culminate in a Ministerial Meeting in Helsinki on 16–17 May 2019.
Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Merja Lahtinen, Desk Officer, tel. 0358 295 350 971.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the formatfirstname.lastname@formin.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesminister Soini till Strasbourg – Finland tar över ordförandeskapet i Europarådet19.11.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
Finland tar över ordförandeskapet i Europarådet den 21 november 2018.
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Strasbourgiin – Suomi aloittaa Euroopan neuvoston puheenjohtajana19.11.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
Suomi aloittaa Euroopan neuvoston ministerikomitean puheenjohtajakauden 21.11.2018.
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin16.11.2018 14:15 | Tiedote
EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto kokoontuu Brysselissä 19. marraskuuta. Suomea kokouksessa edustaa ulkoministeri Timo Soini. Kokouksen aiheita ovat Ukraina, Keski-Aasia sekä Bosnia ja Hertsegovina. Ministereiden lounaskeskustelun aiheena on Jemenin tilanne. Kokouksen päättää ulko- ja puolustusministereiden yhteisistunto, jonka aiheena on puolustus ja turvallisuus.
MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels16.11.2018 14:15 | Tiedote
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 19 November. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.The topics on the meeting agenda will be Ukraine, Central Asia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. At lunch, foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Yemen. The meeting will close with a joint session of foreign and defence ministers, whose topic of discussion will be security and defence.
UM: Utrikesminister Soini till utrikesrådet i Bryssel16.11.2018 14:15 | Tiedote
Europeiska unionens råd för utrikes frågor sammanträder i Bryssel den 19 november. Utrikesminister Timo Soini företräder Finland vid mötet. På mötet behandlas ärenden som rör Ukraina, Centralasien och Bosnien-Hercegovina. Ministrarnas lunchdiskussion handlar om situationen i Jemen. Mötet avslutas med ett gemensamt sammanträde för utrikes- och säkerhetsministrarna om försvar och säkerhet.
UM: GPS-häirintä tuli Venäjän alueelta15.11.2018 18:50 | Tiedote
Suomen viranomaiset ovat jatkaneet Naton Trident Juncture -harjoituksen aikana todetun GPS-signaalin häirinnän tutkintaa. Suomi pitää Norjan signaalihäirinnästä tekemiä havaintoja luotettavina. Asian teknisiä yksityiskohtia ei ole tarkoituksenmukaista avata julkisuudessa.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme