MFA: Foreign Ministry at the teaching and education event Educa

The Educa Expo for the training and education sector in Finland will be held in the Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki on Friday and Saturday, 26-27 January 2018. At its stand 6n50, the Ministry's Europe Information and Unit for Development Communications will provide information on topical matters, and discussions will be arranged focusing on the EU, Finland's development cooperation, and Arctic questions.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will be available for interviews at the Foreign Ministry's stand on Saturday from 14.00 to 14.20. The themes of discussion will include topical EU matters, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and climate change in developing countries and in the Arctic.

The programme provided by Europe Information includes interesting visitors on both days. On Friday at 14.15 at Luokkahuone stage, adventure runner Jukka Viljanen will tell about his preparation for running across Greenland in the spring of 2019, an event coinciding with the culmination of Finland's Arctic Chairmanship.

A number of other experts in EU matters will visit the stand to discuss topical questions, such as Brexit and Finland's EU policy. The whole programme can be found on Europe Information's website https://eurooppatiedotus.fi/.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will put on display plenty of publications that are useful for education purposes. The new map of Europe 2018 and the Member States of the European Union 2018 bookmark will be available at the expo. For teachers, the Development Communications Unit offers information about developments in the world and about the UN's SDGs. The new content on the World 2030 website, "Climate change and development", and the 100 achievements of Finland's development cooperation will also be exhibited. Publications produced by Europe Information and Development Communications can be ordered from the Ministry's website https://julkaisut.um.fi/.

