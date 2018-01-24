Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Foreign Ministry at the teaching and education event Educa

24.1.2018 11:00 | Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

Jaa

The Educa Expo for the training and education sector in Finland will be held in the Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki on Friday and Saturday, 26-27 January 2018. At its stand 6n50, the Ministry's Europe Information and Unit for Development Communications will provide information on topical matters, and discussions will be arranged focusing on the EU, Finland's development cooperation, and Arctic questions.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will be available for interviews at the Foreign Ministry's stand on Saturday from 14.00 to 14.20. The themes of discussion will include topical EU matters, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and climate change in developing countries and in the Arctic.

The programme provided by Europe Information includes interesting visitors on both days. On Friday at 14.15 at Luokkahuone stage, adventure runner Jukka Viljanen will tell about his preparation for running across Greenland in the spring of 2019, an event coinciding with the culmination of Finland's Arctic Chairmanship.

A number of other experts in EU matters will visit the stand to discuss topical questions, such as Brexit and Finland's EU policy. The whole programme can be found on Europe Information's website  https://eurooppatiedotus.fi/.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will put on display plenty of publications that are useful for education purposes. The new map of Europe 2018 and the Member States of the European Union 2018 bookmark will be available at the expo. For teachers, the Development Communications Unit offers information about developments in the world and about the UN's SDGs. The new content on the World 2030 website, "Climate change and development", and the 100 achievements of Finland's development cooperation will also be exhibited. Publications produced by Europe Information and Development Communications can be ordered from the Ministry's website https://julkaisut.um.fi/.

Inquiries:  Tiina Saukkola, Communications Assistant, Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas, tel. +358 40 739 2863, and Hanna Päivärinta, Communications Officer, Unit for Development Communications, tel. +358 40 510 7511.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Avainsanat

development cooperationdevelopment policyeducakai mykkänen

Linkit

Tietoja julkaisijasta

Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels19.1.2018 14:15Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 22 January. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The agenda of the year’s first FAC meeting covers the Middle East peace process, the situation in Libya, and the European Union’s relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific states in connection with the expiry of the present Cotonou Agreement in 2020.

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme