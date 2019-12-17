MFA: Foreign Ministry requests investigation into information leaks
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs today requested the police to investigate how certain internal documents wound up in the public domain.
In the request, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs asked the police to investigate whether an offence was committed by turning over classified Ministry information (security category 4, section 24.1 of the Act on the Openness of Government Activities) to the media.
The Foreign Service takes information security issues very seriously. The case did not involve any breach of data security. A data protection report related to the leak is being prepared.
The Government condemns all information leaks, whether from the Foreign Ministry or from other official sources, and insists on a thorough investigation.
Inquiries: Ari Uusikartano, Chief Information Officer, tel. +358 295 350 526.
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Utrikesministeriet ber polisen utreda informationsläcka17.12.2019 13:03:21 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet har idag, den 17 december, lämnat en begäran om utredning till polisen angående handlingar som läckts till offentligheten.
UM: Ulkoministeriöltä tutkintapyyntö tietovuodoista17.12.2019 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö on tehnyt tänään 17. joulukuuta tutkintapyynnön poliisille sisäisten asiakirjojen päätymisestä julkisuuteen.
UM: Suomi tukee 114 miljoonalla eurolla maailman köyhimpien maiden kehitystä13.12.2019 15:12:55 EET | Tiedote
Suomi osallistuu Maailmanpankkiryhmään kuuluvan Kansainvälisen kehitysjärjestön IDAn lisärahoitukseen 114 miljoonalla eurolla. Rahasto tukee maailman köyhimpiä maita.
UM: Finland stöder utvecklingen i världens fattigaste länder med 114 miljoner euro13.12.2019 15:12:37 EET | Tiedote
Finland deltar med 114 miljoner euro i påfyllnaden av Internationella utvecklingsfonden IDA, som hör till Världsbanksgruppen. Fonden stöder världens fattigaste länder.
MFA: Finland allocates EUR 114 million to support for the development of the world's poorest countries13.12.2019 15:12:09 EET | Press release
Finland will contribute EUR 114 million to the replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank Group. IDA supports the world's poorest countries.
MFA: Tuula Yrjölä to assume a leading post at the OSCE at the beginning of 202010.12.2019 13:16:53 EET | Press release
Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has appointed Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä from Finland as Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC) and Deputy Secretary General, starting from the beginning of 2020. The position is an important post at the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom