MFA: Foreign Ministry requests investigation into information leaks

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs today requested the police to investigate how certain internal documents wound up in the public domain.

In the request, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs asked the police to investigate whether an offence was committed by turning over classified Ministry information (security category 4, section 24.1 of the Act on the Openness of Government Activities) to the media.

The Foreign Service takes information security issues very seriously. The case did not involve any breach of data security. A data protection report related to the leak is being prepared.

The Government condemns all information leaks, whether from the Foreign Ministry or from other official sources, and insists on a thorough investigation.

Inquiries: Ari Uusikartano, Chief Information Officer, tel. +358 295 350 526.

The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.